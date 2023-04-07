Ukraine war forces Ireland to launch debate on neutrality after Sweden, Finland drop theirs

New Delhi: Ukraine war has forced Ireland to launch a debate on neutrality as it seeks to review its security policy options and what any changes would mean for its stance, given the fundamental change in the security situation in Europe owing to the conflict.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin said that a National Forum will be held in June to start a broad discussion on the state’s foreign and security policy.

Citing the minister, a report in RTE, Ireland’s National Television and Radio Broadcaster, said that the meetings will take place in Cork, Galway and Dublin across four days.

The forum will help the government take a closer look at the threats facing the state, including at sea as well as dealing with things such as cyber-attacks.

The discussions will hear from security experts, academics and the public and they will take place against the backdrop of increased investment in the Defence Forces.

The forum will be based on the principles of a Citizen’s Assembly model. An independent chairperson will later compile a report on the outcome of the forum, which could form the basis of recommendations to government, added the report.

Addressing a press conference after cabinet on Thursday Martin said, “The forum is not just on the binary issue of neutrality, but instead will examine a broad spectrum of issues.”

He said among the issues to be discussed will be the “evolution” of threats to Ireland, cyber security, and “triple lock issues”.

The triple lock reference relates to Ireland’s constitutional rule that any participation in an international action must be agreed by the Dáil, the cabinet, and the President of the day before it is agreed.

Addressing concerns the forum could result in changes to Ireland’s neutrality, Martin said he is fully aware people have different perspectives on the issue.

He said the forum will have “no pre-conceived ideas” and will allow for submissions from members of the public and differing perspectives, and that it is “important we have this debate”.

Finland joins NATO

Finland became NATO’s newest member on Tuesday, shedding its history of wartime neutrality and staying out of military alliances.

The Nordic country’s membership doubles Russia’s border with the world’s biggest security alliance.

Finland had adopted neutrality after its defeat by the Soviets in World War II, but its leaders signalled they wanted to join NATO after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine sent a shiver of fear through its neighbours.

Neighbouring Sweden, which has avoided military alliances for more than 200 years, has also applied. But objections from NATO members Turkey and Hungary have delayed the process.

With inputs from agencies

