Ukraine War: China warns US to change policies, threatens 'conflict and confrontation'
Beijing: China has warned the United States (US) with “conflict and confrontation” over what it termed as mistaken policies by the world’s ‘sole superpower’.
Reiterating China’s call for dialogue to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang alleged that the United States (US) has been trying to suppress and contain China rather than focussing on fair or rule-based competition.
“The United States’ perception and views of China are seriously distorted. It regards China as its primary rival and the most consequential geopolitical challenge. This is like the first button in the shirt being put wrong,” Qin Gang told the in Beijing on the sidelines of an annual parliament meeting on Tuesday.
The usually frosty relations between the US and China have been even more tense for the last few years over a number of issues including Taiwan, trade and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.
Relations between the US and China worsened after controversy erupted last month over a balloon that the US alleged was a Chinese spying device. The balloon was eventually shot down by the US military.
The US government has said that it is establishing guardrails for relations with China and is not seeking conflict. However, Qin Gang claimed that what this means in practice is that China is not supposed to respond when slandered or attacked.
“That is just impossible. If the United States does not hit the brake, and continues to speed down the wrong path, no amount of guardrails can prevent derailment, which will become conflict and confrontation and who will bear the catastrophic consequences?” he was quoted as saying by Reuters.
“Invisible Hand” in Ukraine war, says China
While speaking to the media on Tuesday, Qin Gang alleged that an “invisible hand” was pushing for an escalation of the war between Russia and Ukraine. However, the Chinese minister did not specify who he was referring to.
China has defended its stance on the Ukraine war despite Western criticism of its decision to refrain from calling Russia the aggressor in the conflict.
