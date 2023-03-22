Ukraine using cardboard, glue, rubber bands to destroy Russian targets. Know how

Kyiv: Everything is fair in love and war, so goes the famous saying and Ukraine seems to be sticking to it with glue, literally. The Ukrainian army has started using inexpensive Corvo drones made out of cardboard, its parts held together with glue and rubber bands, to do its war biddings.

This drone has a flight range of 120 kilometers and has a capability of dropping small explosive devices. These drones have been repurposed to the needs of war since earlier they were used to ferry medicines, food etc.

These cheap Corvo Precision Payload Delivery System (PPDS) drones are being supplied by Australian company SYPAQ; about 100 of them are delivered every month to Ukraine.

More than 60 of these Corvo drones have been sent by the Ukraine Armed Forces on sorties on the frontline.

Cardboard drones’ capabilities

These Corvo drones are not conventional, especially its structure which is made entirely of cardboard and rubber bands.

Initially developed for transporting and dropping light equipment for soldiers on frontline, these drone are now added with intelligence and surveillance capability to perform reconnaissance missions or drop small explosive devices.

The sturdy cardboard is coated with wax that helps prevent the fuselage from collapsing and failing during wet weather.

These drones fly itself autonomously with no requirement of operator control. It will use GPS guidance where available but it GPS is jammed, the control software can work out its position from speed and direction where it is moving.

The aircraft comes in the form of a cardboard plate a little bigger than a pizza box.

It can be easily made as one needs to simply remove various parts from the cardboard plate with the help of a knife and then build the drone using glue, tape and some rubber bands.

You just need to use a wrench to attach the propeller to the motor. Also, the choice of cardboard offers some stealth against radars.

Chief Engineer of SYPAQ, Ross Osborne, said: “Low profile is a key feature, we can fold them onto a pallet. We also developed modular avionics and sets of power plants, which we hope can be reused.”

He further said that the Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines “were able to successfully use our system without any of our training, only with instructions and videos.”

