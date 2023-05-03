Ukraine tried to assassinate Vladimir Putin with drone strikes on Kremlin: Russia

The Kremlin has accused Ukraine of attempting a drone strike overnight with the aim of assassinating Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian forces disabled the drone which attempted a strike to kill Putin, the Kremlin added.

Kremlin shoots down Ukrainian drones

The Kremlin said it shot down drones which were launched by Ukraine.

“Two unmanned vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin… the devices were put out of action,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

It called the the operation “a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the President of the Russian Federation, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the 9 May Parade, at which the presence of foreign guests is also planned,” it said.

“The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit,” the statement said.

President Putin was not injured and there was no material damage to the Kremlin building, the statement added.

The Kremlin said fragments of the drones had been scattered in the vicinity.

Ban on use of drones in Kyiv

A report by Bloomberg said ahead of the Kremlin statement, Moscow city authorities issued an order banning the use of drones in the capital.

In a statement, Moscow City mayor Sergei Sobyanin said drone flights would be prohibited unless a special permit had been obtained from "government authorities". He added that the ban was meant to prevent unauthorised drone flights that could "obstruct the work of law enforcement".

Local media reports said the Kremlin confirmed that the 9 May Victory Day parade would go ahead in Moscow despite the incident.

Ukraine calls its 'Russian propaganda'

Reacting on the Kremlin’s claims, Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko said, “I can’t say anything on the Kremlin claims. It can be a Russian propaganda."

