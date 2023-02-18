World

Ukraine to receive modern fighter jets only when hostilities end, UK Defense Minister

The Eurofighter Typhoon is a European multirole fourth-generation fighter designed by a consortium of British, German, Spanish and Italian companies and introduced into operational service in 2003.

FP Staff February 18, 2023 18:52:26 IST
Ukraine to receive modern fighter jets only when hostilities end, UK Defense Minister
Moscow: Ukraine will receive fighter jets such as Eurofighter Typhoon only after the end of hostilities in the country, UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace told German weekly on Saturday.
“No quick fighter jet deliveries should be expected at least at this stage and “almost certainly” in the next six months. Much time will pass before any country sends fighter aircraft to Ukraine, he acknowledged,” Wallace was quoted by Sputnik as saying.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Britain and others last week to give Ukraine “wings for freedom” by sending combat aircraft to help turn the tide against Russia’s offensive, hoping to overcome Western reluctance to take that step.

Western countries have scaled up their pledges of military aid for Ukraine this year with promises of hundreds of tanks and armoured vehicles as well as longer-range weapons, but have so far refused to deliver warplanes.

Earlier Zelenskiy praised Britain and the West for the support and the sanctions they had provided so far in an address to lawmakers from across the political spectrum in the Gothic expanse of parliament’s Westminster Hall in London.

But, offering an air force helmet with the message “we have freedom, give us wings to protect it” to the speaker of the House of Commons, the lower house of parliament, Zelenskiy called on the West to deliver up the fighter jets.

With inputs from agencies.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date:

Updated Date: February 18, 2023 18:52:26 IST

TAGS:

also read

Russia advancing 'with success' in east Ukraine: minister
World

Russia advancing 'with success' in east Ukraine: minister

Moscow's forces were "progressing with success" near the eastern Ukrainian towns of Bakhmut and Vugledar, said Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Israel 'committed to Ukraine's sovereignty', says foreign minister Eli Cohen on Kyiv visit
World

Israel 'committed to Ukraine's sovereignty', says foreign minister Eli Cohen on Kyiv visit

Ukraine's peace initiative at the United Nations next week will have Israel's support, Cohen said. Israel has adopted a cautious approach since Russian forces invaded Ukraine last February, seeking to maintain neutrality between the warring sides

'We knew': NATO chief looks back at Russian invasion of Ukraine
World

'We knew': NATO chief looks back at Russian invasion of Ukraine

Now, a year into a war that has cost tens of thousands of lives and upended Europe's security, Stoltenberg warned that NATO must be ready for a new era of standoff with Russia that could last a long time