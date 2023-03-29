Ukraine strikes Russia with history: Kyiv claims it has 3000-km flight range UAVs, named 'Mathias Rust'

Kyiv: Amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a government official in Kyiv claimed that the country’s armed forces now own thousands of attack UAVs with a flight range of over 3,000 km.

Called the Ukrainian swarm, the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been named after Mathias Rust — a peace activist who landed a Cessna on the red square in Moscow in 1987, according to several social media handles.

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, shared the news on Twitter along with the photograph of Cessna on the red square in Moscow.

«Український рій» «імені Матіаса Руста» – десятки моделей, тисячі дронів. Ударні БПЛА на озброєнні ЗСУ дальністю польоту більш як 3000 км.

1987 рік, червона площа, москва, літак, Руст. pic.twitter.com/iAXhDLNn4C — Oleksiy Danilov (@OleksiyDanilov) March 29, 2023

A Twitter user claimed that the only drone with such flight range is the Sokil-300 (long-range version).

The user further shared that Ukraine has been developing this for the past one year. It includes technology used in the Neptune missile system, the user noted.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Danilov says that the AFU now owns thousands of attack UAVs with a flight range over 3000km, calling it the Ukrainian swarm, named after Mathias Rust. A peace activist that landed a Cessna on the red square in Moscow in 1987 https://t.co/AazWJ31ICh — NOËL 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) March 29, 2023

Who was Mathias Rust?

Back in 1987, Mathias Rust at the age of 19, shocked the world by flying through the Soviet air defences to land a Cessna aeroplane in Red Square, Moscow, BBC reported.

As per the report, Rust single-handedly flew more than 500 miles (750km) through every Soviet defensive shield in the single-engine plane, which he landed at the gates of the Kremlin.

(With inputs from agencies)

