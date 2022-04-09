'Ukraine still ready for talks with Russia,' says Zelenskyy as EU leaders visit Bucha massacre site
The last face-to-face talks between the two sides took place on 29 March, during which Ukrainian negotiators are said to have signalled their readiness to accept neutrality in return for security guarantees from third parties
Kyiv: Ukraine was "still ready" to continue negotiations with Moscow, which have stalled since the discovery of atrocities in Bucha and other areas near Kyiv, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday.
"Ukraine has always said it is ready for negotiations and looking for any way to stop this war," Zelensky said in a press conference with the Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who visited Bucha.
"Sadly, in parallel we see the preparations for important battles, some people say decisive ones, in the east," he said, referring to an anticipated Russian offensive.
"We are ready to fight and to look in parallel to end this war through diplomacy," he added.
The last face-to-face talks between the two sides took place on 29 March, during which Ukrainian negotiators are said to have signalled their readiness to accept neutrality in return for security guarantees from third parties.
"In the east and in the south, we have seen a concentration of arms, equipment and troops who are getting ready to occupy another part of our territory," Zelensky said.
The outcome of any new Russian offensive would depend "on several factors", he said, including Ukraine's "strength, how quickly our partners supply us with arms, and the Russian leader's (Vladimir Putin) desire to go further."
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
'Won't tell a sovereign nation what to do': UK foreign secretary Elizabeth Truss on India buying Russian oil
Speaking at a forum alongwith Truss, Jaishankar said, 'Europe bought 15 percent more oil and gas from Russia than it did a month before. We get the bulk of our energy supplies from the Middle East'
Biden, Zelenskyy discuss 'additional capabilities' for Ukraine military in hour-long call
Biden also told Zelenskyy that the United States would provide the Ukrainian government with $500 million in direct aid, the White House said
Norwegian judge to head UN probe into alleged human rights abuses following Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Erik Mose, the former president of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, will be joined by Jasminka Dzumhur, the human rights ombudsperson in Bosnia and Pablo de Greiff of Colombia, on the Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine