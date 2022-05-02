Ukraine says it sank two Russian patrol boats near Snake Island

Raptor patrol boats can carry up to three crew and 20 personnel and are usually equiped with machine guns and used in reconnaissance or landing operations

Kyiv, Ukraine: Kyiv said Monday that its drones sank two Russian patrol boats near the Black Sea's Snake Island where Ukrainian soldiers rebuffed Moscow's demands to surrender at the start of its invasion.

"Two Russian Raptor boats were destroyed at dawn today near Snake Island," Ukraine's defence ministry said in a statement distributed on social media.

The defence ministry also released grainy black and white ariel footage showing an explosion on a small military vessel.

💬Головнокомандувач ЗС України генерал Валерій Залужний: Сьогодні на світанку біля острова Зміїний було знищено два російські катери типу Раптор. Працює #Байрактар.

Разом до Перемоги!🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/3wxlwjDtdx — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 2, 2022

"The Bayraktars are working," Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the commander in chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, was cited as saying in the statement, referring to Turkish-made military drones.

Raptor patrol boats can carry up to three crew and 20 personnel. They are usually equiped with machine guns and used in reconnaissance or landing operations.

Snake Island became a symbol of Ukrainian resistance after a radio exchange went viral in which Ukrainian soldiers rebuffed demands from crew of a Russian warship to surrender.

The Russian ship involved, the Moskva, sank in the Black Sea in mid-April following what Moscow said was an explosion on board. Ukraine said it had hit the warship with missiles.

