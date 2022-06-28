Ukraine-Russia war: Moscow expels eight Greek diplomats; bans entry of 43 more Canadians

While the decision to ban Canadians from entering its territory was taken in response to sanctions imposed by Ottawa over Moscow's offensive in Ukraine, Greek diplomats were expelled over Athen's decision to deliver military equipment to Kyiv

Russia on Monday banned 43 more Canadians from entering its territory, in response to sanctions imposed by Ottawa over Moscow's offensive in Ukraine and expelled eight Greek diplomats over Athen's decision to deliver military equipment to Ukraine.

Canada

The new blacklist published by the Russian foreign ministry includes Suzanne Cowan, leader of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party, and Mark Carney, former governor of the Canadian and British central banks. Senior civil servants, political advisers and members of civil society are also penalised.

The foreign ministry in Moscow criticised the "belligerent Russophobia" of Trudeau's government. It said the new bans were in retaliation for Canada's introduction in May of new sanctions targeting the heads of Russian companies and members of their families.

Since the start of its offensive in Ukraine, Russia has banned more than 700 Canadians, including those announced on Monday, from entering its territory.

In May, the Kremlin closed down the Moscow office of Canadian national public broadcaster CBC/Radio-Canada and cancelled its journalists' visas and accreditation passes.

The move was in retaliation for Canada's decision in March to ban Russian state media outlet RT.

Greece

Greece's ambassador was summoned to the Russian foreign ministry and told the diplomats had eight days to quit the country, said a ministry statement. The decision was "the direct consequence of unfriendly actions taken by the Greek authorities", said the ministry.

The statement referred specifically to the delivery of weapons and military material to Ukraine and the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Greece.

Athens expelled 12 Russian diplomats in April, following Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, launched in late February.

Despite the two countries historical ties, because of their shared Orthodox Christian religious heritage, Athens has joined other Western nations in condemning the Russian military operation.

Western countries around the world have expelled several hundred Russian diplomats over the issue, and Russia has replied in kind.

With input from AFP

