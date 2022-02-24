Ukraine-Russia War: Joe Biden condemns Moscow for 'unjustified attack'
Promising US and its allies to hold Russia accountable, the president said that he plans to speak to the American people after meeting the G7 leaders. More sanctions against Russia are expected to be announced
Washington: US President Joe Biden is condemning Russia for an unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine.
He promises that the US and its allies will hold Russia accountable.
Biden says he plans to speak to the American people Thursday after a meeting of the Group of Seven leaders. More sanctions against Russia are expected to be announced Thursday.
In a written statement, Biden adds: President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Russia-Ukraine crisis: All that you need to know as world awaits next moves
As world leaders wait to see if Russian president Vladimir Putin will order troops deeper into Ukraine, they've decided to maintain a united stance and vowed to impose tougher sanctions in the event of a full-fledged invasion
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Ukraine shuts airports, declares some airspace as 'danger areas'
Ukrainian aviation officials have warned pilots in the region to be on the lookout for Russian authorities trying to take control of the airspace and to only recognise Ukraine's controllers
Russia-Ukraine War: Australia to give visa priority to Ukrainians
Prime Minister Scott Morrison also said Thursday that Ukrainians applying for Australian visas will be given priority over other nationalities