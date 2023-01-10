Ukraine: Russia captures village near key town of Bakhmut

Kyiv: Even as the town of Bakhmut holds out bravely against the Russian military, the invading forces have reportedly captured a village near the strategically crucial town in eastern Ukraine.

According to a report by news agency AFP, Russian separatists have claimed that the village in a key east Ukraine area has been seized for Russia after months of fighting.

The Russian military has been targeting the village which is located near the key city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.

A statement from separatist authorities on Telegram said that the village of Bakhmutske in “the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic was liberated by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation”, though AFP could not independently verify the claim.

The village lies northeast of Bakhmut, a wine-making and salt-mining city that used to have a population of 70,000 people and is now an epicenter of fighting.

In a statement on social media, the Kremlin-linked mercenary group Wagner responded to the reports saying its forces had already “liberated” Bakhmutske last month.

The village is just outside the city of Soledar, also the scene of heavy fighting.

Separately, Wagner’s founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said on social media that Soledar was being stormed “exclusively” by the group’s units.

Observers of the conflict have pointed to competing ambitions of the Russian defence ministry, pro-Russian separatist forces that have held parts of Donbas since 2014 and Wagner, including the rising public profile of Prigozhin.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on Sunday that the area between Bakhmut and Soledar is “one of the bloodiest places on the front”.

In September, Moscow claimed to have annexed Donetsk and three other Ukrainian regions following referendums not recognised by Kyiv and the West.

