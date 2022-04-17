Ukraine-returned students, parents gather at Jantar Mantar, urge Centre to provide admission in Indian medical colleges

Responding to the Opposition's concerns over the disruption of the studies of the evacuated medical students, Jaishankar said that India is in talks with Poland, Romania, Kazakhstan, and Hungary to find ways to help the affected students complete their education

New Delhi: Many students, who have returned from conflict-ridden Ukraine to India, gathered along with their parents at Jantar Mantar on Sunday and requested the Centre to provide admission to them in medical colleges in India.

Many of them were seen holding placards with slogans like 'Save Career of Ukraine Students' written on them.

"We request the Central government to provide admission to these students in medical colleges in India. I hail from Himachal Pradesh and have expressed my concerns in front of the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister as well. I along with other parents met BJP chief JP Nadda as well in Himachal on April 12. It is about the future of our children after all," a concerned parent said to ANI on anonymity.

RB Gupta, a parent from Gurugram said to ANI, "I thank the Government for its efforts in Operation Ganga and bring back our children safely. However, for the future of our children here, we have gathered here and hope that our children get a chance to continue their studies in medical colleges in India. People from several states have gathered here. It is not a protest. It a merely a gathering requesting the Central government to listen to our concern."

"I am a student from a university in Kharkiv in Ukraine. This is not a protest. We are just requesting the Indian Government to tackle our dilemmas and accommodate us all in medical colleges in India. Our online classes are also interrupted due to the war-like situation there," a student said to ANI.

On 6 April, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in Lok Sabha that India is in touch with Ukraine's neighbouring countries Hungary, Romania, Kazakhstan and Poland to help the evacuated medical students from the war-torn country to pursue their studies.

"We have been in touch with Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic, Kazakhstan and Poland (about continuing education for the students evacuated from Ukraine) because they have similar models of education," he said in Lok Sabha.



