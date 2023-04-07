Ukraine puts up brave front, calls leaked counteroffensive documents 'photoshopped', but US mum
Mykhailo Podolyak an advisor of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement on social media that the supposedly leaked data contained a 'very large amount of fictitious information', adding that it was a desperate effort by Russia to regain the initiative in the war
Kyiv: Ukraine has dismissed an alleged leak of classified documents detailing secret US and NATO plans for a counter-offensive as a “photoshopped” ploy by Russia to sow confusion about the Ukrainian war effort.
“Since the USSR collapse 🇷🇺 intelligence has degraded to an extent that the only way to redeem themselves after “Salisbury”, “3-day plans” etc. is photoshop & “virtual fake leaks”. Moscow is eager to disrupt 🇺🇦 counteroffensive but it will see the real plans on the ground. Soon,” Mykhailo Podolyak said in a statement posted on his Twitter handle.
Pentagon launches investigation
According to a report by ‘The New York Times’ on Thursday, the Pentagon was conducting an investigation to find out how documents detailing plans for a counteroffensive by the Ukrainian military against Russia had been leaked on to social media platforms.
“Russia is looking for any ways to seize back the initiative. To try to influence the scenarios for Ukraine’s counteroffensive plans. To introduce doubts, to compromise the … ideas, and finally to intimidate (us) with how ‘informed’ they are,” Podolyak was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.
Over the past several months the Ukrainian military has battled an offensive by Russia in eastern Ukraine, mostly around the city of Bakhmut.
According to the supposed leak, Ukraine is hoping to launch a counter-offensive to regain territory captured by Russia.
Much higher estimate of Ukraine’s losses
The documents also contained an estimate of losses suffered by the Ukrainian military in its war against Russia. The estimates were much higher than those announced by Western nations.
Ukraine has so far refrained from disclosing the actual losses sustained by the Ukrainian military and has been extremely sensitive about the subject.
