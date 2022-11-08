Ukraine Prez Zelensky calls for ‘unwavering unity’ in US until there is peace

New Delhi: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday urged the United States to remain united and on the same page, as questions emerged over American support for his country following midterm elections to determine control of the US Congress.

“I call on you to maintain unwavering unity, as it is now, until that very day when we all hear those important words we have been dreaming of … Until we hear that peace has finally been restored. Democracies must not stop on their way to the victory,” he said in a recorded address while receiving the US Liberty Medal.

Following the war between Russia and Ukraine which broke out earlier this year, the United Kingdom and the United States have led the Western world in imposing sanctions on Russia for its unprovoked aggression in certain regions of Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden, who has been a key ally for Ukraine in supplying weapons and financial backing to fend off Moscow’s invasion, has been encouraging voters to back the Democrats in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

If both flip, Biden would be left isolated, calling into question the continued robust US support for Kyiv.

“As in any democratic society, Ukrainians have different views on life and politics. As the case was in previous years, we felt divided arguing whether we would ever be able to stand together,” Zelensky said.

“But when Russia decided to destroy our freedom and wipe Ukraine off the face of the earth, we immediately got united and we continue to keep this unity,” the Ukrainian President said.

The United States Congress had committed USD 40 billion for Ukraine in May with support for the war-torn country across party lines and Ukraine’s defence minister on Monday, earlier this week thanked the US after Kyiv received more air defence systems to take on Russia.

