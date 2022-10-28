Ukraine President Zelensky backs Iran’s anti-hijab movement

New Delhi: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky showed support for Iran’s anti-hijab movement. He was addressing the audience virtually at Oxi Courage Awards.

Zelensky said the activists who are taking forward the anti-hijab movement in Iran deserve recognition internationally.

Honored to share the stage at Oxi Courage Awards with Ukrainian President @ZelenskyyUa the hero of our time who has stood up against Putin.

He recognized Iranian’s fight against Khamenei’s regime. Our unity against dictators must be stronger than ever.

pic.twitter.com/Rk1IZIT9Rh — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) October 28, 2022

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian, was pronounced dead on 16 September after she was detained for allegedly breaching rules requiring women to wear hijab headscarves and modest clothes, sparking Iran’s biggest wave of popular unrest in almost three years.

Solidarity rallies with Iranian women — who have defiantly burnt the hijabs they have been obliged to wear since the 1979 Islamic revolution — have been held worldwide, with demonstrations in more than 150 cities over the weekend.

In Iran itself, clashes between protesters and security forces have rocked cities nationwide for over a month after they first flared in western regions home to Amini and Iran’s Kurdish minority.

