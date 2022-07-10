Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sacks Kyiv's envoy to India, Germany, and three other countries

The announcement of dismissing the Kyiv's ambassador to India, Germany, the Czech Republic, Norway and Hungary was shared on the Ukrainian Presidential website

Kyiv: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Kyiv's ambassador to India, Germany, the Czech Republic, Norway and Hungary, the presidential website informed.

The decree gave no reason for sacking the Ukraine's ambassador to India, Germany, the Czech Republic, Norway and Hungary. It is also not known yet if the envoys will be given new jobs by the government.

For the unversed, Zelenskyy has urged his diplomats to gather international support and military assistance for Ukraine as it fights Russia and fends off its invasion in Kyiv since 24 February this year.

Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February and continued heavy shelling, air strikes, leading to deaths of civilians along with damage of assets and properties.

Ukraine's relations with Germany, which is massively reliant on Russian energy supplies and also Europe's biggest economy, has been a particular sensitive matter.

According to news agency Reuters, the two capitals are currently at odds over a German-made turbine undergoing maintenance in Canada. Germany wants Ottawa to return the turbine to Russian natural gas giant Gazprom to pump gas to Europe.

Meanwhile, Kyiv has urged Canada to keep the turbine, saying that shipping it to Russia would lead to a violation of sanctions imposed on Moscow.

Ukraine's ambassador to India Igor Polika who has been relieved of his post by Zelenskyy told The Hindu that he was neither surprised nor disappointed by the announcement. He further said that it was expected given his unusually long tenure in Kyiv.

"After seven years as ambassador of any country, it is normal to return home. I am a career diplomat. I will return whenever the official process is completed," Ambassador Polikha said.

Polikha's appointment India's ambassador to Kyiv was made soon after the Crimean campaign by the Russian forces began in 2014.

