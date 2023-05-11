Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky urges West to deliver promised aid for offensive against Russia
Western nations are hoping that the expected attack by Ukraine will be decisive in the war against Russia and will rearrange frontlines that have remained unchanged for months
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the United States (US) and other western nations to deliver crucial military aid for a much-anticipated counter-offensive against Russia.
According to Volodymyr Zelensky, delayed arrival of promised aid has stalled the planned military offensive by Ukraine.
“With (what we already have) we can go forward, and, I think, be successful. But we’d lose a lot of people. I think that’s unacceptable. So we need to wait. We still need a bit more time,” the Ukraine president told the media.
Zelensky said that the combat brigades of the Ukrainian military are almost ready for the offensive against Russia, but still needed “some things”, including armoured vehicles that were “arriving in batches”.
However, the Russian military is preparing to thwart the Ukrainian attack and have fortified their defences along a frontline that runs for 1,450km from the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine to Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in the south.
The Ukrainian government has attempted to lower expectations over the coming offensive with a senior government official admitting that the assault should not be seen as a potentially decisive move in the war against Russia.
