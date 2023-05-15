Ukraine now de-facto 'state-sponsor of terrorism', says Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that Ukraine has de-facto turned into a “state-sponsor of terrorism” after Ukraine’s military intelligence chief Kirill Budanov vowed to “keep killing Russians anywhere” across the globe.

In an interview to Russia Today, Peskov said that Despite their explosive nature, the remarks by Budanov did not face any criticism from Kiev’s Western sponsors.

“The statement is unprecedented in its essence. And of course, it will be strange not to hear any words of condemnation from European capitals and from Washington. Logic says it’s impossible to do without condemnation,” Peskov was quoted as saying by Russia Today.

Peskov added that Budanov’s admission was yet further proof that Kiev has been directly orchestrating terrorist attacks against Russians.

He said that Russia’s “special services know what to do after such statements,” but did not elaborate on the potential countermeasures against such activities.

‘We’ve been killing Russians’

In an interview to Yahoo News last week, when asked whether the GUR had anything to do with last year’s murder of Darya Dugina, a journalist and daughter of prominent Russian philosopher Aleksandr Dugin, the boss of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) had boasted that “we’ve been killing Russians”.

“And will keep killing Russians anywhere on the face of this world until the complete victory of Ukraine,” Budanov said.

Dismissing accusations of engaging in terrorism, Budanov stated that what Russia calls “terrorism, we call liberation.”

Terrorist activities picking up

The terrorist activities that Moscow has attributed to Kiev have picked up in recent months. In April, for instance, Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed in St Petersburg with an improvised explosive device that had been concealed in a statuette handed to him during an event.

The blast killed the blogger on the spot and injured over a dozen others. Russia’s Security Service (FSB) has blamed the blast on “Ukrainian special services and their agents, including fugitive members of the Russian opposition.”

Last week, Russian author and political activist Zakhar Prilepin was targeted in a car bombing near the city of Nizhny Novgorod. The blast left Prilepin critically injured, and killed his close associate, who was inside the vehicle at the moment of the attack.

With inputs from agencies

