Ukraine issues suspicion notice to Russian general who 'initiated' the full-scale invasion
Ruzinski ordered Russian troops to breach the Ukrainian state border and capture Kharkiv Oblast. He and more than 4,000 Russian soldiers from the Balakliya occupation group, occupied areas in the Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, and Izium districts of Ukraine
Lieutenant General Andrei Ruzinski, the commander of the 11th Army Corps of the Baltic Fleet in the Western Military District of the Russian Armed Forces, has been served with a notice of suspicion by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).
The SSU has gathered evidence against Ruzinski, indicating his involvement in initiating the full-scale invasion.
According to the findings, Ruzinski ordered Russian troops under his command to breach the Ukrainian state border and capture Kharkiv Oblast.
Related Articles
Subsequently, the invaders, consisting of more than 4,000 Russian soldiers from the Balakliya occupation group, occupied areas in the Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, and Izium districts of Ukraine.
During the military operations, the invaders utilized tanks, tube artillery, anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as Buratino and Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems to carry out their attacks on Ukrainian settlements in Kharkiv Oblast.
Furthermore, it was discovered that Ruzinski repeatedly employed firepower to undermine his superior commander, the head of the Western Military District of the Russian Armed Forces.
This included the deployment of army attack aircraft, Mi-8 and Ka-52 attack helicopters, and units equipped with 300 mm Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems.
For his involvement in the aggressive war against Ukraine, Ruzinski was awarded by the Kremlin, and over 1,000 occupiers under his command were also honored. He received a military rank promotion and was transferred to serve in Russia.
The Security Service of Ukraine has served Ruzinski with a notice of suspicion under the charge of “Conducting aggressive military actions committed by a group of persons based on a prior conspiracy.” If convicted, he could face up to 15 years of imprisonment.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Pro-Russia blogger's car 'bombed' in assassination attempt, driver killed
One of the most well-known novelists in Russia, the 47-year-old is known for his engagement in Russian ultranationalist politics. He was a veteran of Russia's brutal battles in Chechnya in the 1990s
Germany lifts ban on hoisting Ukrainian flags near Soviet memorial
According to the court's own words, the administrative court "has confirmed our legal position that the ban of the Ukrainian flag is obviously unlawful," said Patrick Heinemann, the group's attorney
OPEC's share in India's oil imports falls to all-time low as Russian oil buy peaks
OPEC made up for as much as 90 per cent of all crude oil India imported at one point of time but this has been sliding since Russian oil became available at discount in the aftermath of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February last year