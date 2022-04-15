Ukraine invasion has 'already escalated into World War 3,' says Russian state TV after sinking of Moskva

Presenter Olga Skabeyeva's remarks follow a symbolic defeat for Moscow with sinking of the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, Moskva

Moscow: It's been over 50 days since Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine and the reason President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Kyiv is taking so long is because the country has entered World War 3 against NATO, said a Russian state TV host.

And here we have it - in a rant seemingly aimed at explaining to viewers why the "special operation in Ukraine" is taking so long, Russian state TV presenter Olga Skabeyeva says her country is fighting World War Three against Nato I've added subtitles pic.twitter.com/MQW0UfiQso — Francis Scarr (@francska1) April 14, 2022

Rossiya 1 presenter Olga Skabeyeva implored viewers to “recognise” that Russia was now "fighting against NATO infrastructure, if not NATO itself," according to Independent.

Skabeyeva's remarks follow a symbolic defeat for Moscow with sinking of the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, Moskva.

"Many are saying ‘could it not be done more quickly?’ Everyone wants it to happen more quickly. Everyone would like a conclusive victory. Everyone would like all the objectives set to be implemented. Otherwise, on the whole, it’s impossible to accept the special operation which we started - Russia’s special operation in Ukraine," Skabeyeva said.

She added, “One can safely call what it has escalated into World War Three. That’s absolutely for sure. Right now, we’re definitely fighting against NATO infrastructure, if not NATO itself. We need to recognise that."

The 610 ft flagship Moskva sank on Thursday while being towed back to port, informed the Russian defence ministry.

Officials said ammunition on board the ship had exploded in an unexplained fire, however, Ukraine claimed it struck the ship with its Neptune missiles.

On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.

