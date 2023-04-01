Ukraine imposes sanctions on 33 Russian individuals, 225 companies

Moscow: Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has imposed sanctions on 33 Russian nationals and 225 companies, Russian news agency TASS quoted a decree published on the presidential website on Saturday as saying.

The ten-year sanctions particularly include an asset freeze, a trade ban and the cancellation of licenses among other restrictions.

