Ukraine imposes sanctions on 33 Russian individuals, 225 companies
The ten-year sanctions particularly include the freezing of assets, a trade ban and the cancellation of licenses among other restrictions.
Moscow: Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has imposed sanctions on 33 Russian nationals and 225 companies, Russian news agency TASS quoted a decree published on the presidential website on Saturday as saying.
