Ukraine hails first successful counterattack around Bakhmut
After months of violent combat that made it the focal point of Russia's invasion, the industrial eastern town, which formerly had about 70,000 citizens, has been reduced to ruins
Ukraine applauded its troops’ successes in areas near the frontline town of Bakhmut, the site of the longest and heaviest combat since Russia’s incursion.
“The advance of our troops in the Bakhmut direction is the first success of the offensive in the course of the operation to defend Bakhmut,” said the commander of the Ukrainian ground forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
“The last few days have shown that we can move forward and destroy the enemy even in such extremely difficult conditions,” Syrskyi said.
“We are fighting with fewer resources than the enemy. At the same time, we manage to destroy its plans,” he added.
Syrskyi’s comments come after the head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, which is leading the Russian assault on Bakhmut, claimed that regular Russian troops were fleeing the flanks of the town and exposing his forces in its centre.
