Ukraine gets its first Patriot Defence System from Germany

New Delhi: Germany has delivered a Patriot air defense system and a set of missiles to Ukraine, according to an official German government website where the updated list of delivered military support has been published.

The list includes, in particular, the Patriot system, 16 Zetros trucks (a total of 76 have already been delivered), and two border protection vehicles (122 units have been sent).

After Washington committed to sending the American-made system in January, Germany pledged to give Ukraine a Patriot battery. Later, the Netherlands too joined the efforts.

The weapon system that was supplied has been included in the “delivered” category of military assistance which amounts to $2.41 billion in lethal and non-lethal aid, according to The Eur Asian Times.

Additionally, the US has committed to sending a MIM-104 Patriot air defence system. On April 18, however, the Pentagon once more declined to confirm whether or not the equipment had been delivered.

The Pentagon’s chief spokesperson, Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, said back in March that the Patriot battery delivery would be expedited. However, he didn’t give any further information.

In a media briefing, US officials recently confirmed that the Ukrainian air defense troops training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, had completed their training and left for Europe. However, the US officials refrained from disclosing the delivery timeline of the MIM-104 Patriot air defense system that the US has pledged to send to Ukraine.

Major boost to Ukraine’s defences

Patriots aim to significantly improve the defence of Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure against regular Russian missile attacks.

The Patriot system is used to combat enemy aircraft, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. It is the most advanced air defense weapon in the US arsenal that Kyiv has been long pleading for.

One Patriot battery has four to eight launchers designed for four missiles each.

On 30 March, Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder said that 65 Ukrainian soldiers had completed training on Patriot systems at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and returned to Europe.

With inputs from agencies

