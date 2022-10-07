Ukraine fights back, goes on to recapture the southern and eastern regions

In light of reports that Kyiv’s forces were making progress in both the south and east of the nation, Russian officials sought to allay worries on Wednesday that Ukraine might make a significant advancement in being counteroffensive. Ukraine has retaken a number of locations in the southern Kherson region including the settlements of Velika Aleksandrivka and Davidiv Brid, according to Russian pro-war blogger Semyon Pegov on Wednesday.

At the same time, it appeared that Kyiv’s forces were making progress in the eastern Luhansk region after seizing Lyman, a vital rail junction, over the weekend. Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, promised that “the situation” in the recently annexed regions of Ukraine would not turn into a military defeat.

During a live video call with Russian teachers, Putin stated, “We are operating under the assumption that the situation in the new territories will stabilise. However, pro-war commentators have expressed concern over Russia’s retreat in the Kherson region, which saw Kyiv retaken control of territory taken by Russia in the first week of the invasion.

According to reports, German Kulikovskiy, a war correspondent, runs the pro-war Telegram channel Starshe Eddy. He claimed that Russia was experiencing an “obvious operational crisis” in the south. The recapture of Kherson, where tens of thousands of Russian soldiers are allegedly stationed, appears to be one of Ukraine’s main objectives.

Russian troops stationed on the western bank of the Dnipro River are probably already experiencing supply issues as a result of Ukrainian advances. According to pro-Kremlin journalist Alexander Kots, Russian troops “have no strength left” to hold some areas of occupied Ukraine. According to Kots, a reporter for the tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda, “there won’t be any good news anytime soon.”

The situation in Kherson, according to Pegov, who runs the well-known pro-war channel War Gonzo, could be compared “in one way or another” to Ukraine’s massive offensive last month in the northern Kharkiv region, which saw Kyiv swiftly retake large portions of territory. There have been long-running indications that the “Kharkiv scenario” may be playing out there, according to Pegov’s post from Tuesday. “Commanders reported a shortage of both men and weapons. They heard “Don’t make things up, everything is fine” in response.

