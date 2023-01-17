Ukraine’s defeat may lead to World War III, says Poland PM

Warsaw: “The defeat of Ukraine may become a prelude to World War III,” said Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. He also insisted Germany to allow the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks to war-torn Kyiv.

Through his message, Morawiecki wants to hint Germany and other NATO countries to step up and send more weapons to Ukraine which has faced a massive loss of infrastructure and civilians.

Ukraine defeat may lead to Third World War

“The defeat of Ukraine may become a prelude to World War III, so today there is no reason to block support for Kyiv and postpone matters indefinitely,” Morawiecki said during his address in Berlin at a celebration of German politician Wolfgang Schauble’s 50-year career.

Germany should deliver weapons to Ukraine

Morawiecki insisted that Germany must allow the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

“Today Ukrainians are fighting not only for their freedom, but also in defence of Europe. I call on the German government to act decisively and deliver all types of weapons to Ukraine,” the Polish PM said.

Notably, Poland and Finland have promised Ukraine the tanks, but are waiting for formal permission from Germany to actually hand them over.

German arms manufacturers company – Rheinmetall – CEO Armin Papperger claimed in an interview that Germany has around 110 Leopard tanks – 88 of which are the old Leopard 1s. but actually making them fit for service would cost hundreds of millions of euros and take about a year, over the weekend.

However, on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said German tanks “will burn like the rest” of Western weapons.

‘Ukrainian blood being shed’

The Polish prime minister said that “Ukrainian blood being shed” to prevent what he called could be a Russian attack on the other EU nations.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Aleksey Reznikov in an interview last week had said his country was shedding blood to carry out “NATO’s mission,” so the bloc led by the United States supply it with weapons.

Notably, Russia has repeatedly warned the West that sending weapons to Ukraine “prolongs the conflict but will not change its outcome”.

