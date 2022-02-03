Beijing Moscow have found common cause in trying to weaken American power and influence' but China know that explicitly supporting Putin will antagonise the EU, which is now China's second-largest trading partner

As the United States of America and Russia continue to exchange bitter words over the Ukraine crisis with each teetering on flexing its military muscle against each other, China has thrown its weight behind Russia.

Coming out in support of Russia, Zhang Jun, China’s UN ambassador said there was no basis for Western claims that Moscow is about to stage an incursion. The comments were made at a public meeting at the United Nations in New York.

This comes after Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during a phone call on 27 January, ‘Russia's legitimate security concerns must be treated seriously.’

"Today, in the 21st century, all parties should entirely abandon the Cold War mentality and form a balanced, effective and sustainable mechanism for European security through negotiations, and Russia's legitimate security concerns should be taken seriously and addressed," Wang said.

So what does China stand to gain from this crisis at hand. Let's help you decode:

Taiwan

US's ultimate response in the Ukraine crisis could provide clues about how Washington might react if Beijing moves to unify with Taiwan, which China believes to be a part of its own territory. The current conflict could provide a test case for determining the extent to which the US military would become involved, according to Nikkei Asia report.

But some believe that if Russia were to invade Ukraine at all, leading to an all out war involving the US and its European allies, it would give China the opportunity to make its move on Taiwan because US and European military would already be tied up in Ukraine.

Belt and Road Initiative

China’s multitrillion-dollar ‘Belt and Road’ initiative’ cuts through several former Soviet bloc states, including Ukraine. Besides, Ukraine is a major exporter of grains to China. By 2025, Beijing and Kyiv aim to increase bilateral trade by 50 percent, to $20 billion per year. China has also funded infrastructure projects, including a new metro line for Kyiv. Any real invasion of the country would impact Chinese interests in Ukraine, so Beijing would like to ensure that this crisis does not get out of hand.

The Other Bloc

The US's relationship with China is in no better shape. The deterioration, which began under Donald Trump is yet to be reversed under the Joe Biden administration. So far the two countries have sparred over issues including, trade wars, human rights abuses against the Uyghurs in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Taiwan's bid for independence, China’s claim over South China Sea, and the development of fifth-generation, or 5G communications. And in this battle China would like to keep Russia close, because no matter what sanctions are imposed on either country, each can help the other.

China announced last month that trade with Russia had reached nearly $147 billion, compared to $68 billion in 2015, the year after it annexed Crimea and supported separatists in eastern Ukraine, according to New York Times.

But despite Beijing's closeness to Moscow and its single-minded determination to end the dollar hegemony it would be incorrect to expect something drastic from the country given how economic relationships are tied up in a globalised world.

As the New York Times report states, 'beyond any economic benefits, the two countries have found common cause in trying to weaken American power and influence' but China's rulers know that explicitly supporting Putin will almost certainly antagonise the European Union, which is now China's second-largest trading partner.

With input from agencies

