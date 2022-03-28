Ukraine crisis: Top Russian independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta halts publication until end of war

Chief editor Dmitry Muratov said it was a “difficult” decision, indicating it was an effort to “save” the respected publication and avoid a total shutdown

Moscow: Russia’s top independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, whose chief editor was last year awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, said Monday it was suspending publication until the end of Moscow’s military action in Ukraine.

Chief editor Dmitry Muratov said it was a “difficult” decision, indicating it was an effort to “save” the respected publication and avoid a total shutdown.

“For us and, I know, for you, this is a terrible and difficult decision. But we need to save us for each other,” he said in a statement.

The announcement came more than a month into the Kremlin’s military campaign in pro-Western Ukraine.

“We have received another warning from Roskomnadzor,” the newspaper said in a statement, referring to Russia’s media regulator.

“We are suspending publication of the newspaper on our website, on social media and in print — until the end of the ‘special operation in Ukraine,'” it added.

Co-founded by former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1993, Novaya Gazeta is the only main newspaper left voicing criticism of President Vladimir Putin and his tactics in and outside the country.

Earlier on Monday, Novaya Gazeta staff learnt of a formal warning from Roskomnadzor state communications watchdog, its second since last week.

