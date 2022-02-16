Ukraine crisis: Russia announces troop withdrawal from Crimea in significant easing of tensions
Russia had amassed over 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border raising fears of an invasion. The withdrawal comes after a series of talks between western leaders and Moscow. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014
Moscow: Russia on Wednesday said military drills in Moscow-annexed Crimea had ended and that soldiers were returning to their garrisons, a day after it announced a first troop pullback from Ukraine's borders.
"Units of the Southern Military District, having completed their participation in tactical exercises, are moving to their permanent deployment points," Moscow's defence ministry said in a statement.
State television showed images of military units crossing a bridge linking the Russia-controlled peninsula to the mainland.
The statement said tanks, infantry vehicles and artillery were leaving Crimea by rail.
It comes a day after Moscow said it was pulling back some of the troops deployed on its neighbour's borders.
But Western leaders remain concerned that Russia could still launch an attack on Ukraine, with US President Joe Biden warning on Tuesday that an attack by Moscow remained "very much a possibility".
Biden said that despite Russian claims earlier in the day, Washington and its allies had yet to verify the withdrawal of any of the tens of thousands of troops he says Moscow has now mustered along Ukraine's border.
In Russia's Ukraine plans, how much does the mud matter?
Russian decision to invade Ukraine is likely to depend very little upon fears that a spring thaw will hinder tanks from crossing boggy ground
Russian invasion of Ukraine remains a distinct possibility, says Joe Biden
While stressing that more than 150,000 Russian troops remain on the Ukrainian border, the US president said that US is still open for diplomacy to resolve the issue
Russia may face 'severe consequences' if it invades Ukraine, warns US
In a statement from White House, Washington said that it has reviewed Russia's continued military build-up on Ukraine's borders and reaffirmed its support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity