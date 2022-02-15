Ukraine crisis: Indian embassy asks citizens to leave as threat of Russian invasion looms large

The move came as even US announced that it was relocating its embassy in Kyiv to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, due to the 'dramatic acceleration' in the country

Amid growing concerns of a Russian invasion in Ukraine, the Indian embassy in Kyiv has asked Indian citizens, especially students whose stay is not essential, to return home.

"In view of uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals, particularly students whose stay not essential, may consider leaving temporarily," the Embassy of India in Kyiv said in a statement.

The advisory also asked Indian citizens in Ukraine to keep the embassy informed of their status and presence and 'reach them whenever' required.

The move comes as the United States announced that it was relocating its embassy in Kyiv to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, citing a "dramatic acceleration" in the buildup of Russian forces at the country's border.

"We are in the process of temporarily relocating our Embassy operations in Ukraine from our Embassy in Kyiv to Lviv due to the dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces," Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"The embassy will remain engaged with the Ukrainian government, coordinating diplomatic engagement in Ukraine," he said. "We are also continuing our intensive diplomatic efforts to deescalate the crisis," he said.

Blinken "strongly urged" any remaining US citizens in Ukraine to leave the country immediately.

Staffing at the US embassy in Kyiv had already been drastically reduced after the US ordered the departure of most diplomats and halted consular services.

Other countries such as Germany, Italy, Britain, Ireland, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Canada, Norway, Estonia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Australia, Japan, Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have also asked their nationals to leave Ukraine.

According to an Associated Press report, diplomatic efforts over the Russia-Ukraine crisis entered a new round on Monday. Russia's top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin to continue talks and Germany's chancellor met the Ukrainian president.

The Kremlin had signalled on Monday that it is ready to keep talking with the West about security grievances that led to the current crisis, offering hope that Russia might not invade Ukraine within days as Western officials increasingly fear.

Western leaders consider the Russian troop build-up on its border with Ukraine to be the worst threat to the continent's security since the Cold War, and have prepared a crippling package of economic sanctions in response to any attack on its neighbour.

While Western intelligence officials warned Wednesday could mark the start of an invasion, comments from Putin and his foreign and defence ministers seemed to offer hope of a de-escalation.

With inputs from agencies

