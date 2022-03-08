Ukraine crisis: 11-yr-old travels over 1,100-km to Slovakia with phone number scribbled on hand

The Slovakian Ministry of Interior released pictures of the brave kid wearing a heavy blue jacket, beanie and holding his passport and backpack on Facebook. Hasan has also been hailed 'worthy to be a true hero' by the ministry

As the crisis with Russia intensifies, Ukrainian women and children are evacuating the country, whereas men of fighting age remain to join and strengthen the nation's armed forces. Amid such a situation, an 11-year-old kid Hasan from Ukraine has captivated the attention of the world and is now being called a 'Hero' after crossing nearly 1126.54 km alone to Slovakia with only a letter and a phone number scribbled on his hand.

The Slovakian Ministry of Interior released pictures of the brave kid wearing a heavy blue jacket, beanie and holding his passport and backpack on Facebook. Hasan has also been hailed "worthy to be a true hero" by the ministry.

Below are the pictures from the post:

People who saw the pictures praised the kid while also expressing their disgust at the trouble Russia has created in Ukraine. “Breaks my heart to see families torn apart by this senseless war. You are such a brave boy!" one of the Facebook users wrote in the comments section. "Ugh, This makes me sick. So heartbreaking,” said another.

However, the child's grin and confidence after traveling alone to reach the destination safely have captured the hearts of the public.

The post, which included photos of him being received by volunteers at the border, added that the volunteers looked after him, ensuring he was kept warm and providing him with food and beverages.

Hasan is said to be from Zaporizhzhia, which is home to a Ukrainian nuclear power station that was overrun by Russian soldiers last week.

The kid's mother, Yulia Pisetskaya, explained in another video shared by the Slovakian Ministry of Interior how she had put her son on a train to Slovakia as there was a nuclear power plant near her area that the Russians were shooting at. She also mentioned that she couldn't leave her mother because she can't walk on her own. Pisetskaya expressed gratitude to the Slovak customs officials and volunteers who looked after her son and assisted him in crossing the border.

Check out the video here:

Eventually, Hasan's journey came to a happy end when authorities dialled the number written on his hand and were able to contact his relatives in Bratislava, Slovakia, who shortly picked him up.

Hasan is one of the 1.7 million refugees who have evacuated Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

