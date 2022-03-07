Ukraine conflict: PM Modi speaks to Putin, says willing to provide assistance to resolve crisis

At Modi's request, Putin outlined the assessments of the progress of the negotiations between the Russian delegation and Ukrainian representatives, the third round of which is scheduled to be held today

In separate phonecalls to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the leaders to engage in dialogue.

In his conversation with Putin, Modi discussed the conduct of a special military operation to protect Donbas, and, in particular, the evacuation of Indian citizens.

Putin informed the prime minister that given the aggravation of the humanitarian situation, the Russian Armed Forces announced the introduction of a "regime of silence" and the opening of humanitarian corridors on Monday. He added that at the same time, nationalist formations continue to obstruct the withdrawal of civilians, including foreign citizens, from the areas of hostilities, using brute force and resorting to various kinds of provocations.

Attention was drawn to the fact that Indian students who were held by radicals in Kharkiv managed to leave the city only as a result of strong international pressure on the Kyiv authorities. According to Putin, the Russian servicemen were making every effort to ensure the evacuation of Indian citizens from Sumy.

Modi expressed gratitude to the Russian side for the measures taken to return his compatriots to their homeland.

At Modi's request, Putin outlined the assessments of the progress of the negotiations between the Russian delegation and Ukrainian representatives, the third round of which is scheduled to be held today.

Towards the end, Modi indicated his readiness to provide any possible assistance in order to resolve the conflict as soon as possible.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.