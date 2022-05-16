Ukraine commander issues another SOS to Elon Musk, says 'impossible to survive, help us get out of Azovstal'

The latest request from Ukrainian commander - Serhiy Volyna -- comes days after the Tesla billionaire stepped in to support war-torn Ukraine with his satellite communication services

Russia continues to bombard the strategic port city of Ukraine - Mariupol that has sprawling Azovstal steel plant. In the latest, a Ukrainian commander - Serhiy Volyna- in Mariupol once again appealed directly to multi-billionaire Elon Musk who are trapped inside the besieged steel plant for immediate rescue.

For the unversed, Ukrainian troops vow to continue fighting against Russian armed forces at the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

Volyna in his latest tweet said that it was "impossible" to survive in Azovstal and, in a desperate call to save him and others trapped, asked Musk to get them out of the hopeless situation.

"@elonmusk people say you come from another planet to teach people to believe in the impossible. Our planets are next to each other, as I live where it is nearly impossible to survive. Help us get out of Azovstal to a mediating country," Volyna tweeted.

The SOS from Volyna and other defenders of the besieged city comes days after Musk stepped in to support war-torn Ukraine with his satellite communication services.

The latest post by Volyna received an overwhelming response on the microblogging site with many issuing the same clarion call to Musk. The Ukrainian commander's post hints that only miracle for the Ukrainian fighters, trapped in Azovstal, is Elon Musk. It is clearly evident in the last line of his Tweet where he stated, "If not you (Elon Musk), then who? Give me a hint."

In a video released by Serhiy Volyna, a commander of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade, on social media accounts, he made an appeal to all the world leaders to help them get out of the besieged city.

"We appeal and plead to all world leaders to help us. We ask them to use the procedure of extraction and take us to the territory of a third-party state. All of us- Mariupol military battalion of soldiers, more than 500 wounded and hundreds of civilians, including women and children...We plead to take us to safety on the territory of a third party state," he said.

In the video, the Ukrainian commander expressed his deep concerns about Russian soldiers being outnumbering in 10 to 1 ratio. Moreover, anticipating some horror crippling closer, the Ukrainian commander said that this could be the last appeal of his life.

"This is our appeal to the world. This could be the last appeal of our lives. We are probably facing our last days, if not hours. The enemy outnumbered us 10 to 1," he said in his video message.

Volyna had in his earlier post said that he created a Twitter account for the sole purpose of reaching out to world's richest man, Musk, and wrote: "People say you come from another planet to teach people to believe in the impossible."

The Russia-Ukraine war is nearing three months and the conflict has devastated the strategic port, where Ukrainians have sustained a pocket of resistance from within the Azovstal steelworks after weeks of bloody battle.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Starlink project seeks to provide affordable access to broadband internet connections across the world. Immediately after the beginning of the Russian special operation on 24 February, 2022, Musk confirmed that the Starlink service was active in Ukraine and promised to deliver more terminals to the country.

With inputs from agencies

