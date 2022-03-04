Ukraine and Russia agree to set up 'humanitarian' corridors after ceasefire talks: What is it, how will it work
In over a week since Russia invaded Ukraine, over one million people have fled the country as Russian forces continue assaulting Ukrainian cities
During the second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, the delegations from the two countries reached an understanding to create humanitarian corridors.
In over a week since Russia invaded Ukraine, over one million people have fled the country as Russian forces continued assaulting Ukrainian cities.
Kherson became the first city to fall into Russian hands while heavy shelling continues in Mariupol, Chernihiv and Kharkiv.
In the two two rounds of negotiations, held in Belarus, the two countries have not been able to agree on a general cease-fire and armistice, which are Ukraine's first two points on the agenda.
Even though there has been no breakthrough on cease-fire, the agreement to secure humanitarian corridors is being seen as a step forward.
Also read: Endless saga of displacement for refugees in Ukraine who fled other wars
Let’s take a look at what are humanitarian corridors and how they may help the current situation in Ukraine:
What are humanitarian corridors
Humanitarian corridors are created to provide safe passage to people and humanitarian services in a conflict zone.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said that the two sides will cease hostility in certain places to create a temporary safe zone through which civilians can be evacuated.
"That is, not everywhere, but only in those places where the humanitarian corridors themselves will be located, it will be possible to cease fire for the duration of the evacuation," he said.
Russia's main negotiator, and former culture minister, Vladimir Medinsky confirmed that both sides had agreed to create a way out for civilians.
Humanitarian corridors were defined in resolution 45/100 of the United Nations’ general assembly in 1990.
It said that “relief corridors” are seen by the international community as an important instrument to back up the right of civilians to receive assistance during armed conflicts, which is recognized in the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and their Additional Protocols of 1977.
In 1992, the International Institute of Humanitarian Law from Sanremo in Italy defined the concept more specifically.
"Humanitarian assistance can transit, in this case, through the so-called humanitarian corridors, which must be respected and protected by the relevant authorities and, if necessary, under the authority of the United Nations," they said.
Even before international organisations recognised humanitarian corridors, such zones were defined in armed conflicts including in World War II when Jewish children were evacuated from areas under Nazi control to the United Kingdom.
Humanitarian corridors have been frequently used in the Syrian civil war, Libyan civil war, and Gaza war among other such conflict zones.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Violence in Ukraine's Donbass raises fears of Russian invasion; all you need to know about region of conflict
Ukraine's military claimed on Thursday that Russian-backed rebels fired artillery rounds on a kindergarten facility in a village in the Luhansk region. It was hit by shelling but no casualties were reported
Museums, memorials, and monuments under attack: The cultural catastrophe in Ukraine
A 'cultural catastrophe' is unfolding in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces, as millions of priceless artworks, artefacts and monuments are at risk of being destroyed in the onslaught
Ukraine-Russia conflict: India is doing a delicate balancing act between Moscow and West, here's why
As the Western world piles sanctions after stricter sanctions on Russia, India has maintained a diplomatically neutral standpoint in the entire Russia-Ukraine conflict, trying to balance its ties with Moscow and the West.