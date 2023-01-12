UK woman lies about fire at home to go around AI chatbot and reach human assistance

London: A woman devised a complex plan to get ‘human assistance’ from Evri, a UK based courier delivery service’s customer support team in order to get her issue resolved.

Sania Shah, 27, called every day to inquire about two missing packages she had delivered to customers of her clothing business, costing her £200.

She tried to initiate a chat on their live chat service but was repeatedly rejected by a robot.

However, she had had enough after a month of back and forth. “They gave me a reference number and told me that someone will contact me”, so I replied, “Help, your courier has set my house on fire!” she recalled.

The AI told her to upload two images to begin the investigation, so she searched for a burning house and found it.

She said, “People have messaged me to say that the picture showed someone’s genuine home, but I simply needed a call; I didn’t want to message. I received a call the next day,” she said.

It was a woman who appeared to be from top office. Evidently, when they first saw the fire, they thought, “Oh, this is bad.”

Sania admitted her mistake, but the employee felt sorry for her and granted her a refund so she could send the customers replacement things.

“I don’t want to encourage lying or cause Evri worry, but this is the lengths people will go to in order to contact me,” said Milton Keynes resident Sania.

German-owned Evri, a unit of the Hermes group that changed its name as a result of prior problems, apologised and placed the blame on a third-party company.

“We distribute 700 million items annually and are proud that 9 out of 10 are delivered on schedule,” said an official statement.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.