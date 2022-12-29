UK: Woman fines 1500 euros for tossing cigarettes' butt out of car
Apparently, a Grime crime war has been started in streets of London. It has become a top issue for the residents, which is why residents have a zero-tolerance approach against those caught in the act
London (UK): A woman here has been handed over a massive fine of 1,500 euros after she threw a cigarette from her car window.
According to reports, someone was seen dropping a cigarette butt from a Nissan Duke owned by Maurine Bateesa in Barking and Dagenham.
However, because she refused to provide information about who was driving at the time, she was prosecuted and fined.
She was fined after failing to file a plea at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court.
Councillor Syed Ghani said in a statement: “The simple fact is that this person is littering,” adding that It makes no difference whether it’s a cigarette
“It is a criminal act, and we will not tolerate people using our town as a dump,” he said.
Apparently, a Grime crime war has been started in streets of London. It has become a top issue for the residents, which is why residents have a zero-tolerance approach against those caught in the act.
Due to this, patrols and surveillance has been increased in the hot spots.
“This person has learned an expensive lesson and we hope it sends a message to others in our town,” the councillor said.
While councils in the United Kingdom work to reduce cigarette waste, authorities in other countries have gone even further.
In New Zealand, Tobacco will never be sold to anyone born on or after January 1, 2009.
The world-first law of this regard is set to go into effect in 2023, means that the minimum age for purchasing cigarettes will gradually rise.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
UK: Animal shelters 'overwhelmed' as people abandoning pets amid living crisis
As per the reports, the employees of these shelters have become sleep deprived as a result of rising demand for their services combined with rapidly rising bills
London: Over 13k incidents of knife attack in 12 months; Southwark, Westminster and Croydon: most dangerous streets
The same study looked at trends in gun crime in England and Wales and discovered that police recorded 5,976 firearm-related offences during the reporting period. This represented a 10% decrease in gun crime compared to pre-Covid levels in 2020