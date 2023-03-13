'UK will not return Elgin Marbles to Greece', says Rishi Sunak

London: Rishi Sunak, on Monday ruled out possibilities of changing the law in order to permanently return the controversial Elgin Marbles to Greece.

The sculptures have been the focus of a contentious ownership conflict with Greece for decades. They were removed from the Parthenon temple in Athens by British diplomat Lord Elgin in the 19th century.

George Osborne, the chairman of the British Museum, is allegedly trying to negotiate a deal with the Greek Government so that the cultural treasures can be viewed in both Greece and Britain.

The British Museum is free to determine what to do with its artefacts, but the law forbids it from selling its treasures unless certain conditions are met.

The UK government is believed to find even a long-term lending of the Marbles to Greece intolerable.

Sunak said, “The Elgin Marbles have been looked after by the Kingdom for many years.

“Our museums and art galleries are supported by public because they are a priceless asset for this nation.”

“We show the world their assets, and the world travels to the UK to view them.”

“The British Museum’s collection is legally protected, and we don’t intend to alter that.”

