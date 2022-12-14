UK trains Ukrainian judges to carry out war crime trials of Russian soldiers

In a bid to carry out war trials for Russian soldiers, the United Kingdom is conducting training sessions for about 90 Ukrainian judges.

Last week, the first batch of judges received their training at a secret location in the region. More sessions are to follow in the coming months. The project is a part of a £2.5m investment.

Attorney General of England, Victoria Prentis in her first broadcast interview with Sky News said that the measure would ensure that perpetrators of the war can at least get prosecuted while the conflict between the two countries goes on.

The majority of these trials will be conducted in Ukraine itself by local judges. As of now, around 14 Russian soldiers have been convicted of war crimes and the first trial was held in May.

However, the country is overburdened with a caseload of about 43,000 crimes that have already been registered but not tried in court.

Prentis said, “They are prosecuting war crimes in real-time.”

“This is a live and very brutal conflict. Ukraine is managing with all the difficulties that we know are going on in the country at the moment, with things like power and organising courts, to try war crimes,” she added.

The attorney general further said that the training program is important because justice is important, especially in a war situation. “I hope that those Russian soldiers and officers who are watching the Ukrainian prosecutions at the moment will realise that they must act in accordance with international law,” she said.

Finally, she said that the 90 judges will go back to Ukraine after they receive “really intensive training” in order to be better equipped to run such courts.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.