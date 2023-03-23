World

UK to review security at Indian High Commission in London amid protests

Earlier this week, India summoned the most senior British diplomat in New Delhi to protest at the actions taken by 'separatist and extremist elements' against the country's mission in London

FP Staff March 23, 2023 10:18:17 IST
Security beefed up outside the Indian High Commission in London. ANI

After “unacceptable acts of violence” against the mission’s workers, British Foreign Minister James Cleverly announced on Wednesday that the nation will examine security at the Indian High Commission in London.

The BBC and Indian media reported that protesters with “Khalistan” banners detached the Indian flag from the first-floor balcony of the diplomatic mission’s building earlier, to protest against the recent police action in India’s Punjab state. Khalistan refers to an independent Sikh state sought by some groups but which does not exist.

According to the BBC, crowds had gathered outside the high commission’s building on Sunday and windows were broken, after which India demanded an explanation for the “complete absence of the British security” around the premises.

On Wednesday, the Indian daily The Hindu reported that at least a hundred police officers were standing guard on both sides of the road outside the High Commission in London on Wednesday.

Cleverly said that a police investigation was ongoing after the acts of violence and that the country will make the necessary changes to ensure the safety of the Indian mission’s staff as it did for demonstrations on Wednesday.

Updated Date: March 23, 2023 10:18:17 IST

