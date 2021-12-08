UK teen escapes from 10-foot long crocodile, says she is 'very lucky' to be alive

The 18-year-old was dragged by a crocodile into the water and it was only because of her fearless friends that Amelie managed to escape

A teenager from UK called herself 'very lucky' after being injured by a 10-foot crocodile which had grasped her leg and dragged her underwater while she was rafting recently.

Amelie Osborn-Smith from Andover, Hampshire had gone with a group of friends to the Zambezi river in Zambia for water rafting when the incident occurred.

The 18-year-old was dragged by a crocodile into the water and it was only because of her fearless friends that Amelie managed to escape. Her friends quickly dived into the water when she was attacked by the croc and they kept punching the aquatic reptile till it was forced to let go off the teenager.

Osborn-Smith suffered multiple injuries. As per reports, her hip got dislocated, her lower leg was mauled and her right foot was severely injured.

Osborn-Smith was then taken to a hospital in Zambia, which released a video of the teenager while she was being treated. In the clip posted by the Medland Hospital on social media, the girl can be seen talking to her doctor about the incident.

The 18-year-old said that her brain went into overdrive in that particular moment and she was just very lucky to have been saved from the croc. While she thought that she would lose her foot in the attack, doctors managed to save her leg.

The teen from Hampshire added that she will definitely return to Zambia in the future as the incident made her realize that life could end any moment and she did not want one unfortunate incident to hold her back.

Osborn-Smith’s father said that his daughter refused to be subdued and fought back. He added that she and her friends showed great courage and managed to fight off the crocodile.

Although the girl has displayed an undaunted spirit and kept her calm, she has been experiencing flashbacks and nightmares, according to her family.

The 18-year-old flew back to UK where she is seeking treatment at the trauma unit of a London teaching hospital.

