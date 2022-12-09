UK: Rapist found guilty of using COVID-19 loans to fund ISIS

London: A rape convict, named Tarek Namouz, who was radicalised in prison, gave COVID-19 loans of 18,000 euros Islamic State.

Namouz, 43, claimed the money from Hammersmith and Fulham Council for his barbershop in London but sent it to a terrorist friend, Daily Mail reported.

Who is Tarek Namouz?

After he came to Britain as a student, Namouz claimed asylum in 1996 to avoid military service. Later on in 2014, he raped an 18-year-old woman while he was the landlord of a pub.

After serving half a ten-year jail sentence, he was released early and opened Boss Crew Barbers in Olympia. In 2021, he claimed the council cash in 2021 and transferred it to a schoolfriend fighting with ISIS, Daily Mail reported.

“I want to burn Christianity, we have incinerators and holocausts like Hitler,” Namouz wrote in one of their WhatsApp messages.

Moreover, he received a bomb making video like that was used in the Manchester Arena attack.

