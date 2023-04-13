UK Police spend more time solving social media conundrums than fighting crime

London: UK Police officers waste more time in the office looking into social media comments and doing ‘meaningless’ administrative jobs than being on the streets fighting crime.

In lieu of these alarming findings, the UK Home Office has chalked a new plan for police administration so as to free up their time.

According to reports, the action is part of a larger series of rule changes on how police departments record crime so that they can give more time to leg work and less to administrative tasks.

Home Office believes officers should be on the streets responding to crimes like burglaries rather than looking into internet comments.

According to the Home Office, police will no longer be required to keep records of incidents of public disturbances that have been addressed as well as social media posts that may offend but are not threatening.

However, a supervisor or sergeant will need to sign off before such cases can be left unrecorded.

It further stated that the police will have the authority to decide if such matters should instead be handled by social media corporations like Twitter and Facebook.

The changes are being made, according to Home Office Minister Chris Philp, so that officers may better focus on preventing and investigating crimes. He claimed the department had listened to police forces.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said that an evaluation of officer productivity revealed that 443,000 hours—equivalent to attending 220,000 domestic abuse occurrences or 270,000 burglaries—are wasted filling out paperwork and doing pointless administrative jobs.

Another change to the way crimes are reported is that reported crimes for one incident will now always be recorded under the principal offence rather than as several entries on a database that essentially re-records the same incident.

However, the Home Office declared that police would continue to investigate all related offences.

Additionally, it was stated that another adjustment would make it simpler to remove the recording of a crime in cases where there is sufficient proof that none was actually done. This change would also depend on the proper sign-off.

The adjustments, according to the government, will take effect in the upcoming weeks and were suggested after a review by Chris Rowley, the NPCC’s lead for crime data integrity.

Victims must always be at the forefront of our response to crime, according to Philp.

“Police officers will be able to concentrate on resolving crimes, providing justice for victims, and preventing crime from occurring in the first place if they listen to the forces and reduce needless red tape,” he said.

“We’re optimistic we’ll meet our goal of having the most police officers ever. We want them to be our most productive police officers in history, with less needless bureaucracy.

