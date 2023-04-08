UK police officer uses breathlyser to frame others, caught after retirement

London: A disciplinary court in UK has heard that a former police officer who had an inappropriate relationship with a helpless lady performed breathalyser tests on himself to satisfy internal goals.

The panel reportedly determined that former police constable Julian John had engaged in gross misconduct and would have been fired from the South Wales Police if he hadn’t already left his position.

It turned out that the accused allegedly had an improper relationship developed during the course of his employment as an officer after which an inquiry was launched.

Investigations were conducted by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into an improper connection the former officer had made with a helpless woman.

The court was informed that John conducted two negative breathalyser tests on himself in mid-December 2019 to determine the amount of alcohol in his breath before recording them as public tests.

John sent the woman some flirtatious text messages, which were discovered on his work mobile.

The fact that these texts were sent over a nine-month period and there was evidence that he had at least once spent the night on her home was significant.

The panel judged his claim to be “wholly implausible,” yet he had said in an interview that he wanted to explore if a mince pie he had eaten would affect his blood alcohol level.

They claim that it was more likely a deliberate effort to exaggerate the results of breathalyser tests during a campaign against drunk driving over the Christmas holiday.

At the conclusion of its investigation, the IOPC determined that the officer had a case to answer for serious misconduct.

In March of this year, he left the police.

John has been added to the police-barred list as a result of the hearing that was conducted on March 28 and presided over by an impartial legal expert, according to a Sky news report.

