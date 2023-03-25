London: A group of teenage females were accused of viciously attacking a man, leaving him hospitalised with a head wound in London suburb.

Following the assault, which involved four girls, all of whom were described as being in their mid-to late teens, police are making an informational plea.

As per reports, the gang is accused of causing mayhem on a South London bus last summer by beating one passenger with a crutch and attacking another with a bottle.

In an effort to identify the gang, police today published CCTV pictures of the suspects, and they are requesting that any witnesses come forward.

As the bus travelled through Croydon, the four teenagers hit a female passenger in the head with a bottle, according to MyLondon.

Then, it is claimed that a man seated next to the female victim was attacked with a crutch, resulting in a head injury that required hospitalisation.

The four females got on the bus and sat behind the victims, who were seated towards the back of the top deck.

After the lady was struck by a bottle, the victims tried to flee, but it is claimed that the girls followed them before attacking the male passenger.

The ladies boarded the bus after the assault and got out.

According to reports, the event took place at half past midnight on August 28, 2022, on board the 250 bus travelling from Streatham to Croydon as it passed close to Brigstock Road in Thornton Heath.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.