UK PM Rishi Sunak to take big step against China, may shut Confucius Institutes
UK has the highest number of Confucius Institutes in the world with a total of 30 in universities across the island nation. All of them are in the cross hairs of the British government led by Rishi Sunak
London: Rishi Sunak is set to take a drastic step almost immediately after becoming the prime minister of the United Kingdom (UK). The British government is planning to shut down Confucius Institutes in universities across the UK citing security concerns.
“China is the biggest-long term threat to Britain and the world’s economic and national security,” Rishi Sunak had told the media earlier this week.
UK has the highest number of Confucius Institutes in the world with a total of 30 in universities across the island nation. All of them are in the cross hairs of the British government led by Rishi Sunak.
In an adresss at the House of Commons, UK Security Minister Tom Tugendhat claimed that the Confucius Institutes in UK pose a threat to civil liberties in several universities. Tugendhat also announced that the creation of a taskforce that to probe the threats facing democratic institutions in the UK.
The announcement by the UK government follows widespread concerns of covert operations by the Chinese government across Britain. The Confucius Institutes allegedly play a crucial in spreading propaganda by the Chinese government.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Look forward to working closely together on global issues: PM Modi congratulates UK PM Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak will be the youngest British prime minister in 210 years. His vision for India-UK bilateral ties has gone beyond the opportunity for the UK to sell things in India, wanting Britain to also 'learn from India'
Explained: Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Indian connection
Rishi Sunak has some firsts to his credit. He is not only the youngest British prime minister at 42, but also the first Indian-origin politician to claim the top spot. The former finance minister is proud of his Indian roots and has ties to Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy
From fixing Britain’s economy to the Ukraine war, the challenges awaiting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak has scripted history by becoming the first Indian-origin prime minister in Britain. But, there’s no rest for him. He has a mountain of problems — from a broken economy to reviving faith in the Conservatives — as he takes office