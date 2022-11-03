UK PM Rishi Sunak to take big step against China, may shut Confucius Institutes

London: Rishi Sunak is set to take a drastic step almost immediately after becoming the prime minister of the United Kingdom (UK). The British government is planning to shut down Confucius Institutes in universities across the UK citing security concerns.

“China is the biggest-long term threat to Britain and the world’s economic and national security,” Rishi Sunak had told the media earlier this week.

UK has the highest number of Confucius Institutes in the world with a total of 30 in universities across the island nation. All of them are in the cross hairs of the British government led by Rishi Sunak.

In an adresss at the House of Commons, UK Security Minister Tom Tugendhat claimed that the Confucius Institutes in UK pose a threat to civil liberties in several universities. Tugendhat also announced that the creation of a taskforce that to probe the threats facing democratic institutions in the UK.

The announcement by the UK government follows widespread concerns of covert operations by the Chinese government across Britain. The Confucius Institutes allegedly play a crucial in spreading propaganda by the Chinese government.

