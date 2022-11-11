UK PM Rishi Sunak announces surface air missiles, cold winter kits for Ukraine

New Delhi: Russia has indicated that they are now withdrawing their forces from the city of Kherson.

The Black Sea port on the Dnieper river is the only major city that Russia has managed to occupy and it is the administrative capital of the Kherson Oblast, which was one of the four regions that Russia annexed in September.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced further help for Ukraine. Sunak said that 1,000 surface-to-air missiles and more than 25,000 extreme cold winter kits will be sent.

A Russian withdrawal from Kherson would be strong progress, but it is right to be cautious until the 🇺🇦 flies over the city again. I spoke to President @ZelenskyyUa and confirmed we will send a further 1,000 surface-to-air missiles and more than 25,000 extreme cold winter kits. pic.twitter.com/mcIj97GUdw — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 10, 2022

Russia said it began withdrawing troops from a strategic Ukrainian city Thursday, creating a potential turning point in the grinding war, while a Ukrainian official warned that Russian land mines could render Kherson a “city of death.”

Ukrainian officials acknowledged Moscow’s forces had no choice but to flee Kherson, yet they remained cautious, fearing an ambush. With Ukrainian officials tight-lipped with their assessments, reporters not present and spotty communications, it was difficult to know what was happening in the port city, where the residents who remained after tens of thousands fled were afraid to leave their homes.

A forced pullout from Kherson — the only provincial capital Moscow captured after invading Ukraine in February — would mark one of Russia’s worst war setbacks. Recapturing the city, whose pre-war population was 280,000, could provide Ukraine a launching pad for supplies and troops to try to win back other lost territory in the south, including Crimea, which Moscow seized in 2014.

Ukrainian forces seem to be scoring more battlefield successes elsewhere in the Kherson region and closing in on the city. President Volodymyr Zelenskky said Thursday night the pace has increased so much that residents “are now checking almost every hour where our units have reached and where else our national flag was raised.”

