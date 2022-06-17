UK PM Boris Johnson makes second trip to Ukraine's Kyiv since war began
The visit came a day after the European Union's most powerful heads of state embraced Ukraine's bid to be accepted as a candidate for EU membership, nearly four months into the Russian invasion
Kyiv: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was back in Kyiv Friday on what was his second visit in just over two months, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, hailing Britain's "resolute" support for Ukraine.
"Many days of this war have proved that Great Britain's support for Ukraine is firm and resolute. Glad to see our country's great friend Boris Johnson in Kyiv again," he wrote on Telegram with a video of him greeting the British leader at the presidential palace.
"Mr President, Volodymyr, it is good to be in Kyiv again," wrote Johnson on his official Twitter account.
The visit came a day after the European Union's most powerful heads of state embraced Ukraine's bid to be accepted as a candidate for EU membership, nearly four months into the Russian invasion.
It also came just hours after the European Commission threw its weight behind Kyiv being granted EU candidacy status in a move likely to be formalised at an EU leaders' summit on June 23-24.
Such a move would be a potent symbol of support for Kyiv in its conflict with Russia.
Johnson became the first leader of a G7 country to visit Kyiv on April 9, two weeks after Russian troops had been driven back from the suburbs of the capital.
He was filmed on a walkabout through Kyiv's deserted streets with Zelensky in a move acclaimed by Ukrainians for his show of solidarity, prompting the president to say Britain's support for Ukraine would "remain forever in history".
Explained: The no-confidence vote against UK’s Boris Johnson and his possible replacements
The partygate scandal might cost Boris Johnson the prime ministership. Conservative lawmakers in Britain will decide his future in a vote today. Here’s how the process works
From looming over British politics to living on borrowed time, how Boris Johnson shattered his invincibility
It was during the darkest days of the pandemic that the seeds of Johnson’s current troubles were sown. While the rest of the country was enduring stifling lockdowns, the prime minister and his top aides were taking part in social gatherings at Downing Street
British PM Boris Johnson set to reset leadership after trust vote win
Johnson has called his 211-148 victory 'decisive' and wants to move on from repeated calls for him to resign over the Partygate scandal about lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street