UK parliament's standards commissioner investigating PM Sunak over his wife's shares in childcare agency

New Delhi: The British parliament’s Commissioner for Standards opened an investigation into Prime Minister Rishi Sunak earlier this month, according to a list of open inquiries posted on its website on Monday.

According to a report, the probe by the standards commissioner, Daniel Greenberg, was launched on 13 April and cited paragraph 6 of the MPs code of conduct, which governs how MPs should behave.

The code states that “members must always be open and frank in declaring any relevant interest in any proceeding of the House or its committees and in any communications with ministers, members, public officials or public office holders”.

A Downing Street source said the investigation relates to the shares his wife Akshata Murthy holds in a childcare agency that could benefit from a policy announced in the budget.

The Commissioner is responsible for monitoring the operation of the House of Commons Code of Conduct and Registers, including investigating any alleged breaches. The commissioner’s page on the parliament website did not provide further details on the possible breach.