UK opens pocket-holes to fix potholes, opens £200m fund in budget

London: To fill potholes across the nation, the UK counciller Jeremy Hunt is putting an additional £200 million.

The so-called Potholes Fund already had a £500 million budgetary allocation from the Treasury, but councils in England have been guaranteed a further sizable infusion.

It will protect the nation’s road system for the long term and assist in reducing car maintenance costs for workers, families, and businesses.

Drivers have already begun to celebrate the 13th consecutive year of frozen gasoline duty.

Drivers will now save £100 annually thanks to the chancellor’s extension of the 5p fuel tax reduction for a full year.

When he served as chancellor last year, Rishi Sunak briefly reduced the fuel duty rate from 57.95p per litre to 52.95p in an effort to contain rising pump prices.

Drivers can now breathe a sigh of relief because this was supposed to stop later this month, adding 5p per litre to the cost of gasoline and diesel.

According to Mr. Hunt, the time is not appropriate to raise the fuel tax or adjust it to account for inflation because the rate of inflation is still high.

So here is what I’m going to do: I’m going to keep the 5p reduction and freeze fuel duty for another 12 months.

The typical driver will save £100 as a result next year and about £200 overall since the 5p reduction was implemented.

According to reports, there are towns in UK where nearly 80% of the roads need repair work. Bristol was recently named as England’s pothole capital.

The list further adds Blackburn, Cheshire, Derbyshire, Knowsley, Southend on sea, Blackpool, Stockport, Reading and Devon.

Meanwhile the best-kept roads in the country were found in Redcar and Cleveland, where over 90 per cent are in good condition.

