UK Migrant Crisis: 'Illegals quickly become involved in crime, drug trade, prostitution,' says Suella Braverman

After arriving in the UK, some Channel migrants “very quickly” become involved in crime and have since established themselves as a “notable feature of daily crime-fighting,” according to Suella Braverman.

The UK Home Secretary claimed that chief constables had briefed her on how the illegal channel migrants coming from Northern France are involved in peddling drugs and prostitution.

“Not often,” she added, but it is increasingly a notable aspect of routine crime fighting in England and Wales.

“We cannot deny how many individuals are entering our country illegally and how quickly they become involved in the drug trade, various forms of exploitation, criminal activity, and prostitution,” she said.

She claimed to have gotten the information from ‘police chief experts’ and authoritative people in the field of crime when asked if she had data to back up her claim.

UK’s Illegal Migration law, introduced by Braverman, was due back in Parliament on Wednesday. According to Braverman, “we are seeing an unacceptable level of people coming here illegally,” hence the measure is necessary.

Migrants from Sudan

She further stated on Wednesday that anyone escaping the turmoil in Sudan would be arrested and might be sent to Rwanda.

When asked what would happen to Sudanese asylum seekers who arrived in the country, Ms. Braverman responded, “There is no good reason for somebody to get into a small boat and cross the channel in quest of a life in the UK.

Only British nationals and embassy personnel are being evacuated; the British government has no plans to set up a special programme tailored to the nation like those used in Ukraine and Afghanistan.

Sudanese have made about 4,000 small-boat crossings of the English Channel since 2020, making them the eighth most common nationality to do so.

