UK: Manager who bullied gay couple asked to pay 120,000 pound

A gay restaurant employee and his spouse were reportedly awarded GBP 124835 in damages after suffering two years of homophobic harassment and taunting, including having his managers refer to him as a “waitress.”

As per the news outlet, Tim Jeurninck and his husband Marco Scatena told an employment tribunal that they were bullied for months on end over their sexuality with “constant slurs” while they were working at an Italian restaurant in London.

Talking about one incident, when a restaurant director complained about a dirty glass, he said of homosexuals, “I thought you people knew how to clean better.” When Jeurninck objected, his employer informed him that the waiter might be assassinated because he came from a mafia family.

According to The Metro, the restaurant manager identified as Scatena, who partially owned the business, was also sent “offensive” messages from his fellow directors that contained threats of violence and unfounded accusations that he had been stealing from the till.

After resigning, the couple filed a lawsuit against the Italian restaurant Piatto in London for discrimination based on their sexual orientation.

The tribunal that ruled in the pair’s favour observing that there was “more than enough evidence” to establish that Scatena’s gay orientation was the reason the directors had attempted to force him out of the company.

Jeurninck and Scatena received compensation awards of GBP 41,732, and GBP 83,102 respectively.

Reportedly, the pair after getting married in 2017, they started working at Piatto in January 2018. However, they experience homophobic ‘name calling’ between June and September.

